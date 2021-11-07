AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,017 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 206.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,017 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $68.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

