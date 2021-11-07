AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,233 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LITE stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

