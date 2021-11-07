Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 314,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,262,000 after purchasing an additional 237,318 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,360,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.