AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. 335,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

