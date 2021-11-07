Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Apria (NYSE:APR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 507.30%. Apria updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $35.75. 242,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other news, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $48,723.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apria stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 63,382.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Apria worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

