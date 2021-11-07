Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Apollo Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of AMEH stock traded up $13.60 on Friday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 909,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,447. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Medical stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.