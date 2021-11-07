Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,377.50 ($18.00).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market capitalization of £13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,413.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,525.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

