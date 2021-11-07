ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 0.1% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Amundi purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

