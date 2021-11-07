Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

ATRS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,299,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,817. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antares Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.32% of Antares Pharma worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

