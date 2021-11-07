ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $425.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $406.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.67. ANSYS has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 312.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

