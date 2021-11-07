ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.98 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

ANIP stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $638.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

