Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,405.56 ($44.49).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,727.50 ($35.63) on Thursday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,856.40 ($24.25) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,836.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Insiders bought a total of 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.