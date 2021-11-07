Analyzing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 2 9 0 2.82 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 90.30%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 172.45%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yamana Gold and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.57 $203.60 million $0.15 27.73 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.18 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -14.07

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71% Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.62% -30.50%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

