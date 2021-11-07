Analyzing Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp 36.25% 9.38% 1.04% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New York Community Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.28, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Community Bancorp and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.26 $511.11 million $0.87 14.24 Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

