Analyzing CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CNX Resources and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 8.06% 4.04% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNX Resources and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 2 3 4 0 2.22 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNX Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.53%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Indonesia Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.50 -$483.77 million ($4.36) -3.42 Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 15.20 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

