Analyzing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.99% 11.49% 9.33% American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.20 $18.41 million $1.41 16.66 American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Outdoor Brands and American Rare Earths and Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.81%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

