Analysts Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Target Price at €43.00

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.13 ($50.74).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.96 ($43.48). The company had a trading volume of 60,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.47. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.