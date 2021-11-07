Analysts Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target at $56.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FURCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

FURCF opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.