Analysts Offer Predictions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

