Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.27). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

