Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.73 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

NYSE:VMC opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $132.85 and a 1-year high of $200.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

