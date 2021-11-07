Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 362.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 940,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

