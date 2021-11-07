Analysts Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. General Mills posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

