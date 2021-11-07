Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng bought 47,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,488 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of BTRS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BTRS by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BTRS by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $8.36 on Friday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

