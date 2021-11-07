Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $63.09. 4,067,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,233. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

