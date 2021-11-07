Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Antares Pharma reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 144,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,056,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.