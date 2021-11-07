Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.51. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $99.13 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

