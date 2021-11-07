Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.51. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $99.13 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

