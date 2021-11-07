Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will report sales of $187.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $752.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $628.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

