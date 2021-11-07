Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

