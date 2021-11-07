Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.