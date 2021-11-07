Amyris (AMRS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.43. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amyris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Amyris worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

