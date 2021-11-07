Amundi Takes Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Amundi owned about 0.19% of Arcos Dorados as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Shares of ARCO opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

