Amundi Invests $3.02 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 382,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBRG opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

