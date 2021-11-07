Amundi Invests $2.77 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,048 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,799 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 145,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

