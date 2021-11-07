Amundi Invests $2.06 Million in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 73,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.