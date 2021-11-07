Amundi Buys Shares of 172,463 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Amundi bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,804 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised The RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $13.63 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.