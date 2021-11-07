Amundi Acquires New Shares in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Retail Properties of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPAI stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

