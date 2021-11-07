Amplitude (AMPL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Amplitude to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $83.68 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

