Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.49

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $80.49, with a volume of 4033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 112,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

