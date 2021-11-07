Amgen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $19.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the medical research company will earn $19.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.55. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

