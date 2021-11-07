American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 132,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of American Express worth $286,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

