America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 50.08%.

Shares of ATAX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. America First Multifamily Investors has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.