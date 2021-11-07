Amalgamated Bank Purchases 9,330 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $194.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.50 and a 52-week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

