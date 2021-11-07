Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 451.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

