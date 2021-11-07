Amalgamated Bank Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 532.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,037 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.92 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.