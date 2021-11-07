Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $705.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.39%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.