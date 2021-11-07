Amalgamated Bank Buys 40,722 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,722 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 86.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Sidoti upped their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.10 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

