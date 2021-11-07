Amalgamated Bank Acquires 77,053 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 922.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

