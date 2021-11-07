Amalgamated Bank Acquires 140,005 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 750.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,005 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 342.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 281,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 217,791 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 296.77%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

