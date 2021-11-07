ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.57.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 3.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.